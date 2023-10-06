Homestead Advisers Corp Sells 16,700 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Homestead Advisers Corp trimmed its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp owned 0.26% of Federal Signal worth $9,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FSS shares. DA Davidson cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Federal Signal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Federal Signal

In other news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 17,745 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $1,087,058.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 555,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,044,693.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Price Performance

NYSE:FSS traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $59.36. 4,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,839. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.09. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $65.33.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.13 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 8.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Recommended Stories

