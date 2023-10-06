Homestead Advisers Corp Acquires 8,000 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in FB Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in FB Financial by 20.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in FB Financial by 16.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FB Financial by 57.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in FB Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBK traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,413. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.06. FB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $44.11.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FBK. Raymond James began coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on FB Financial from $33.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on FB Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.10 per share, with a total value of $198,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,830,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,476,012.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.10 per share, with a total value of $198,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,830,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,476,012.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.80 per share, with a total value of $201,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,851,891 shares in the company, valued at $377,645,806.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 42,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,442. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

