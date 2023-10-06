Homestead Advisers Corp Purchases 33,800 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.09% of YETI worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of YETI by 618.4% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 90,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 77,580 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 22.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of YETI by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of YETI by 10.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in YETI by 12.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

NYSE YETI traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $39.28. 284,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,955. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.45. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.09.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $402.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.70 million. YETI had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 31.03%. Equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael John Mcmullen sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $118,276.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,507.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YETI shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.94.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

