Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Shares Purchased by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Cadence Bank worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,742,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,733,000 after acquiring an additional 234,502 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 6.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 14.6% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 774,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 21.1% during the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 291,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 50,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Stock Down 1.6 %

CADE stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.77. 31,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,160. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $465.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Cadence Bank’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CADE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

