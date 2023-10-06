Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 242,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 211,310 shares.The stock last traded at $24.96 and had previously closed at $24.95.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.92.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.1334 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

