iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,568,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 1,563,971 shares.The stock last traded at $58.10 and had previously closed at $58.46.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.40. The company has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 40,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

