Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) were up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.85 and last traded at $78.44. Approximately 652,895 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,131,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BTIG Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.04.

Trade Desk Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.81 and a 200-day moving average of $73.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.63, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.71.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $107,067.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,339.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $107,067.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,339.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total value of $5,883,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,537,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,640,327.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,627 shares of company stock worth $24,209,558 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

