Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Up 3.1%

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) rose 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25. Approximately 998,155 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,685,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.
Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.21 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.60% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.19%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,615,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,116,000 after acquiring an additional 886,117 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after buying an additional 2,749,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,275,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,662,000 after buying an additional 1,999,312 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 66.1% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 22,253,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852,318 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,207,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,897,000 after acquiring an additional 284,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.
Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.
