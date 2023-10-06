Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Up 3%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.09 and last traded at $18.07. Approximately 173,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 942,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Cassava Sciences Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.05.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Barry bought 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,020.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 276,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Barry purchased 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $32,020.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 276,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,020.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sanford Robertson acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 886,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,475,549.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 33,812 shares of company stock valued at $587,542 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 34.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 22.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 44.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

