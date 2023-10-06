VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) were up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.11 and last traded at $5.10. Approximately 385,792 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 439,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

VTEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of VTEX from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on VTEX from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.70 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $47.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.46 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VTEX will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTEX. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,640,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in VTEX by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 174,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in VTEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,536,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of VTEX by 28.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda bought a new position in shares of VTEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000. 50.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

