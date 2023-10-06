AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Stock Price Up 3.3%

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.72 and last traded at $6.67. 122,281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 633,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on AvePoint from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

AvePoint Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvePoint

In other news, major shareholder Sixth Street Partners Manageme sold 16,666,600 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $99,999,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,885,806 shares in the company, valued at $11,314,836. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AvePoint

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 136.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in AvePoint by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AvePoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AvePoint by 97,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

