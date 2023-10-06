Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Up 3.3%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) was up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 83,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,411,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $5.65 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 15th. HSBC cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.09.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Down 4.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $837.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.72 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter worth about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 253.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 233,440 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 4.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

