WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 47,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 38,170 shares.The stock last traded at $46.85 and had previously closed at $47.11.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day moving average is $50.08. The firm has a market cap of $550.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Equity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,794,000 after purchasing an additional 179,593 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 715,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,790,000 after acquiring an additional 23,702 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 5.8% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 443,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,194,000 after acquiring an additional 24,304 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 396,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 368,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree International Equity Fund

The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

