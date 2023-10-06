RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Down to $8.66

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.66, but opened at $8.48. RPC shares last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 432,900 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on RES. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup downgraded RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.25 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RPC in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get RPC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RPC

RPC Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.85.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). RPC had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 34.87%. The business had revenue of $415.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

RPC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. RPC’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Institutional Trading of RPC

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of RPC by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in RPC by 132.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in RPC by 54.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of RPC by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 36.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPC

(Get Free Report)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.