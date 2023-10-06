iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,480,371 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 303% from the previous session’s volume of 614,891 shares.The stock last traded at $20.37 and had previously closed at $20.42.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global REIT ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.