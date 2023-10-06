First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 58,904 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 39,063 shares.The stock last traded at $94.53 and had previously closed at $94.68.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $972.06 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.02.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1134 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,002,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,575,000 after purchasing an additional 43,029 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,365,000 after acquiring an additional 18,057 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 477,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 382,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,779,000 after acquiring an additional 76,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 367,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,181,000 after purchasing an additional 177,451 shares during the period.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

