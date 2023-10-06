First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 58,904 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 39,063 shares.The stock last traded at $94.53 and had previously closed at $94.68.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $972.06 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.02.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1134 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- 3 Undervalued Healthcare Stocks to Watch as Sector Struggles
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Time to Clean Up with These 3 Profitable Garbage Stocks
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Microsoft Stock, Analysts Predict Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.