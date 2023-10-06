Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.16

Shares of Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 5122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

FNLPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 580 ($7.01) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 670 ($8.10) in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 525 ($6.35) to GBX 650 ($7.86) in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 590 ($7.13) in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 625 ($7.55) in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

