Evotec (ETR:EVT) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Evotec SE (ETR:EVT – Get Free Report) were down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €17.53 ($18.45) and last traded at €17.55 ($18.47). Approximately 408,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.94 ($18.88).
Evotec Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of €20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04.
About Evotec
Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.
