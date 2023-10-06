Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.10

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 2743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

Gray Television Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $714.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. Gray Television had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Gray Television Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.73%.

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.