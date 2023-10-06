Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (MAV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on October 31st

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Performance

MAV opened at $6.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.75. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $8.87.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAV. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 298,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 46,254 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 371,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 225,967 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

