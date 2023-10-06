First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Cut to $235.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 61.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $255.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.42.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $145.35 on Friday. First Solar has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 99.56 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.43 million. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Solar will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total transaction of $2,504,879.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,841 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $791,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,198.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total value of $2,504,879.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,452 shares of company stock valued at $7,624,484. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,656,540 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,970,297,000 after buying an additional 308,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $767,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,131 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Solar by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,419,291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $840,063,000 after purchasing an additional 152,739 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Solar by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $485,528,000 after buying an additional 56,383 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

