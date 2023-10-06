Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.80

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 2120095 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADPT

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.09.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $48.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 100.69%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In other news, insider Nitin Sood sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $38,320.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 225,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,927.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 38.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 219,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 61,523 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 308.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 130,225 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 55,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 47,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.