SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €6.43 ($6.77) and last traded at €6.53 ($6.87). Approximately 101,436 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 248,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.61 ($6.96).

The stock has a market cap of $783.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.13.

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells special graphite, carbon fibers, and composite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Graphite Solutions, Process Technology, Carbon Fibers, and Composite Solutions.

