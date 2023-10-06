Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.47

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.47 and last traded at $19.47, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.
Universal Entertainment Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.14.
Universal Entertainment Company Profile
Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.
Further Reading
