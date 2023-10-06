Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Trading Up 0.7%

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.37 and last traded at $7.36. Approximately 43,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 39,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.48.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 8.29%.

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery channels, as well as food service, convenience stores, and petrol stations.

