Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.29

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.29 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 456761 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CYRX shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cryoport from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Cryoport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Cryoport from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.78.

The stock has a market cap of $598.78 million, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 13.82 and a current ratio of 14.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.94 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jerrell Shelton sold 26,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $383,506.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,690.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 228.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Cryoport in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 54.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 34.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

