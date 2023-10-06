Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) Trading Down 9.5%

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.70. 2,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 3,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Scientific Industries Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63.

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter.

Scientific Industries Company Profile

Scientific Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment and bioprocessing systems worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high-speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers.

