Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Stock Price Up 6%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 175,541 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 205,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 757.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 290,403 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 201,405 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 142,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 97,824 shares during the last quarter. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project, which comprises 2,474 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 44,917 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

