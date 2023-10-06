AIREA (LON:AIEA) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of AIREA plc (LON:AIEA – Get Free Report) were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.01 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 27 ($0.33). Approximately 156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 23,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.33).

AIREA Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 30.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 33.43. The stock has a market cap of £10.96 million, a PE ratio of 883.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48.

About AIREA

AIREA plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing and manufacture of floor coverings in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers carpet tiles and planks for architects, specifiers and contractors in the education, leisure, commercial, healthcare, and public sectors under the Burmatex brand name.

