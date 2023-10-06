Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.01

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 175063 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Lynas Rare Earths Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.57.

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia; and the Kalgoorlie project. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.

See Also

