BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Stock Price Up 0.7%

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.32 and last traded at $9.29. Approximately 3,514 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 4,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 3.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 322.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 10,010 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

