K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.23

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.23 and last traded at C$5.32, with a volume of 692375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.60.

K92 Mining Stock Up 1.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.90.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). K92 Mining had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of C$69.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$72.36 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.3801282 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

