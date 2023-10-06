Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Access Intelligence Plc (LON:ACC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 53.30 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.70). 58,926 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 77,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.71).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Access Intelligence in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

The firm has a market cap of £74.07 million, a PE ratio of -2,850.00 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 59.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 69.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Access Intelligence Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions to blue-chip enterprises, communications agencies, public sector bodies, and not-for-profit organizations. The company's Vuelio, which provides monitoring, insight, engagement and evaluation tools for politics, editorial and social media.

