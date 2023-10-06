Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Stock Price Down 1%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.28 and last traded at $23.40. Approximately 79,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 47,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.63.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Electric from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.03.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Infrastructure, Industry Mobility, Life, Business Platform, and Other Businesses. It offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

