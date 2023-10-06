CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 6th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $29.27 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007716 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00021026 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00016352 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00013460 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,493.34 or 1.00028766 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03644208 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $1,165,135.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

