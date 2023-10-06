Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.69.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 6.3 %

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $59.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 369.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.47.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 0.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KWB Wealth boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.5% in the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% in the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

