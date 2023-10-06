Talanx (ETR:TLX) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Talanx AG (ETR:TLX – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €59.40 ($62.53) and last traded at €59.50 ($62.63). 89,984 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 138,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at €59.75 ($62.89).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €60.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €52.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 18.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. It offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

