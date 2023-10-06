Vertcoin Hits Market Cap of $3.11 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $27,927.61 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0459 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,468.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00236233 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.24 or 0.00830391 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00013889 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.87 or 0.00541635 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00056553 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00128914 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,785,860 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.