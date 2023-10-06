Ripio Credit Network (RCN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $33,049.55

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and $33,049.55 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007716 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00021026 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00016352 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00013460 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,493.34 or 1.00028766 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00133119 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $33,391.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.