Ren (REN) Trading Down 6.5% This Week

Ren (REN) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 6th. One Ren token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ren has a market capitalization of $44.76 million and approximately $8.91 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ren

Ren launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,127,500 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ren Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REN is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 utility token that facilitates operations in the RenVM, a decentralized, permissionless, and trustless protocol that allows users to transfer tokens across different blockchains. The REN token is used as a bond by nodes to participate in the network and earn fees for facilitating cross-chain transactions. REN was founded by Taiyang Zhang and Loong Wang, co-founders of Republic Protocol.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

