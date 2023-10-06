Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Magic Software Enterprises from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Performance

Magic Software Enterprises stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.71. 224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,718. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $525.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $137.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magic Software Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGIC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,420,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,975 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,616,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,666,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 532,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 114,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 284,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 14,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

