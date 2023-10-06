MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI stock traded down $13.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,200.61. 29,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,490. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,306.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,260.69. The company has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $754.76 and a twelve month high of $1,451.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,545,000 after purchasing an additional 262,306 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,205,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,439,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 60.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,979,000 after purchasing an additional 253,864 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 387,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,164,000 after buying an additional 21,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

