Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MCBC

Macatawa Bank Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Macatawa Bank stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 468 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.66. Macatawa Bank has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.36.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 17.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macatawa Bank will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Macatawa Bank

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCBC. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $2,613,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 823,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 193,151 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $2,009,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $1,498,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,428,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 133,747 shares during the period. 41.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.