MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $495.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Tigress Financial from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Tigress Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.93% from the company’s current price.

MDB has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $372.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.29.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MDB

MongoDB Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $334.62. 66,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,490. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $439.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $423.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.93 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.41, for a total transaction of $231,740.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,214,159 shares in the company, valued at $464,306,543.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.41, for a total transaction of $231,740.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,214,159 shares in the company, valued at $464,306,543.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total transaction of $177,368.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,378 shares of company stock worth $63,442,838 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 131.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 346.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.