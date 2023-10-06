Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MATW has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Matthews International from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Matthews International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MATW traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,252. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Matthews International has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $48.86.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $471.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aleta W. Richards bought 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,704.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,704. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 295,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International in the first quarter valued at $873,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,030,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,175,000 after buying an additional 26,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International in the first quarter valued at $361,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

