Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LINC. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LINC

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

LINC stock remained flat at $8.63 on Thursday. 1,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,688. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $270.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.37 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J Barry Morrow sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $104,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,044.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $273,020. 29.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 740.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.