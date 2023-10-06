StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LMAT. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.88. 3,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,355. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.39. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $41.78 and a 52 week high of $68.67.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,562,000 after buying an additional 28,008 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.