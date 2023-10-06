StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup set a $450.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.93.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ LULU traded down $2.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $357.51. 194,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,125. The stock has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $382.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.78. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $279.10 and a 1 year high of $406.94.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Stories

