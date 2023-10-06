Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.39. 10,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,142. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $78.37 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.62.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $210.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grand Canyon Education

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $281,875.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,503.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $59,043.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $281,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,503.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

