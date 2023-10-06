Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LOGI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Logitech International from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Logitech International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Logitech International from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Logitech International from $63.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Logitech International

Logitech International Trading Up 0.4 %

LOGI stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.61. 24,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,168. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.84. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $73.70.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $974.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.69 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 7.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 9.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter worth $1,064,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 19.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,652,000 after acquiring an additional 93,104 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Logitech International by 51.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Logitech International by 24.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,625,000 after purchasing an additional 91,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

(Get Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.